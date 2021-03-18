National Guard to set up mobile vaccine clinics in 6 Wiregrass counties

The Alabama National Guard is setting up mobile sites to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to six underserved and rural counties in the Wiregrass, and 18 more throughout the state.
In its daily report on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Health named six Wiregrass counties that would be sites for the mobile vaccine clinics: Barbour, Covington, Coffee, Dale, Pike, and Henry counties. Dates for the clinics will span from March 23 to April 9 for qualifying residents to receive their first dose.
All clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
• Covington County: Kiwanis Building in Andalusia; first dose is March 23; second dose is April 13
• Coffee County: Enterprise Civic Center on Neil Metcalf Road; first dose is March 24; second dose is April 14
• Dale County: Ozark Civic Center on East College Street; first dose is March 25; second dose is April 15
• Henry County: Calvary Baptist Church in Abbeville; first dose is March 26; second dose is April 16
• Pike County: Sportsplex in Troy at 701 Enzor Road; first dose is April 8; second dose is April 29
• Barbour County: Baker Hill School in Eufaula; first dose is April 9; second dose is April 30
The clinics will be indoors and are walk-in only. Sites expect to receive at least 1,000 vaccines for the day.
Clinic information ordered by date of first dose can be found at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html.
The website also includes fliers to promote each clinic and vaccination forms that need to be reviewed and completed prior to receiving a vaccination.
A study published in the March 17 issue of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report ranked Alabama the ninth best state in the country at reaching the most vulnerable Alabamians.
Beginning Monday, vaccine eligibility will expand to include Phase 1c and people 55 years and older. The expansion includes people with high-risk medical conditions, additional critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As of Thursday’s report, 1,320,774 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alabama.