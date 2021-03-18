National Guard to set up mobile vaccine clinics in 6 Wiregrass counties

The Alabama National Guard is setting up mobile sites to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to six underserved and rural counties in the Wiregrass, and 18 more throughout the state.

In its daily report on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Health named six Wiregrass counties that would be sites for the mobile vaccine clinics: Barbour, Covington, Coffee, Dale, Pike, and Henry counties. Dates for the clinics will span from March 23 to April 9 for qualifying residents to receive their first dose.

All clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Covington County: Kiwanis Building in Andalusia; first dose is March 23; second dose is April 13

• Coffee County: Enterprise Civic Center on Neil Metcalf Road; first dose is March 24; second dose is April 14

• Dale County: Ozark Civic Center on East College Street; first dose is March 25; second dose is April 15

• Henry County: Calvary Baptist Church in Abbeville; first dose is March 26; second dose is April 16

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Pike County: Sportsplex in Troy at 701 Enzor Road; first dose is April 8; second dose is April 29

• Barbour County: Baker Hill School in Eufaula; first dose is April 9; second dose is April 30