 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National NARFE officer discusses regulations affecting federal employees

  • Updated
  • 0
National NARFE officer discusses regulations affecting federal employees

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees held its monthly Lunch Program April 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Chapter president Frank Zerbinos, left, welcomed guest speaker Kathryn Hensley, secretary and treasurer for NARFE national headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Hensley discussed the latest federal regulations that personally affect and influence current and retired federal employees such as their pay or annuities, health and life insurance, savings plans, personnel rules, and retirement plans. She talked about the current activities of NARFE’s primary purpose which is to influence Congress to pass laws to maintain and protect these earned privileges and benefits of active and retired federal employees.

All current and retired federal employees are encouraged and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club.

For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation, demand leave food banks struggling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert