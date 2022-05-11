National NARFE officer discusses regulations affecting federal employees

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees held its monthly Lunch Program April 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Chapter president Frank Zerbinos, left, welcomed guest speaker Kathryn Hensley, secretary and treasurer for NARFE national headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Hensley discussed the latest federal regulations that personally affect and influence current and retired federal employees such as their pay or annuities, health and life insurance, savings plans, personnel rules, and retirement plans. She talked about the current activities of NARFE’s primary purpose which is to influence Congress to pass laws to maintain and protect these earned privileges and benefits of active and retired federal employees.

All current and retired federal employees are encouraged and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club.

For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.