 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

National Peanut Festival fairgrounds closing at 1 p.m. today

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 National Peanut Festival end report

Parents and their children enjoy a night walking amongst the midway at the National Peanut Festival in 2021.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will close at 1 p.m. today in preparation for this evening’s expected inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Board officials collaborated with weather experts and decided that closing is the best option for everyone’s safety.

The Jordan Davis concert is canceled and reserved concert seats will be refunded within 14 days. The Bottoms Up Band is canceled and the Poultry Show is postponed until Friday.

On Friday, which is Veterans Day, gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the first 10,000 admitted free as part of All In Credit Union Day. Lainey Miller performs Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday brings with it the annual Peanut Festival parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Dothan. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. with demolition derby events at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the arena. The Youth Meat Goat Show begins at 9 a.m.

People are also reading…

If you go to the festival for the food from local vendors, Saturday will also be the last chance to enjoy a corn dog, elephant ear, or whatever deep-fried sweet you prefer.

Finally, the National Peanut Festival wraps up Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with only the midway concessions and rides open for attendees.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia withdraws troops from Kherson region, its only captured Ukrainian capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert