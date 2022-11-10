National Peanut Festival fairgrounds closing at 1 p.m. today

The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will close at 1 p.m. today in preparation for this evening’s expected inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Board officials collaborated with weather experts and decided that closing is the best option for everyone’s safety.

The Jordan Davis concert is canceled and reserved concert seats will be refunded within 14 days. The Bottoms Up Band is canceled and the Poultry Show is postponed until Friday.

On Friday, which is Veterans Day, gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the first 10,000 admitted free as part of All In Credit Union Day. Lainey Miller performs Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday brings with it the annual Peanut Festival parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Dothan. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. with demolition derby events at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the arena. The Youth Meat Goat Show begins at 9 a.m.

If you go to the festival for the food from local vendors, Saturday will also be the last chance to enjoy a corn dog, elephant ear, or whatever deep-fried sweet you prefer.

Finally, the National Peanut Festival wraps up Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with only the midway concessions and rides open for attendees.