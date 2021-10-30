National Peanut Festival promises nothing but fun

And while people may not want to think about, the Peanut Festival will be dealing with COVID-19 – providing hand sanitizer stations, encouraging people to attend on a weekday, and offering opportunities for people to get vaccinated each night. Snell said those who are at risk or who are sick are encouraged to stay home. A prayer walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds with local pastors and volunteers praying for a safe and fun festival.

Snell was president last year when the festival was canceled, and he said people are ready for fun, entertainment, and, yes, corn dogs. Even Peanut Festival volunteers are ready.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re pawing at the ground and chomping at the bit is what I think,” Snell said. “Everybody’s so excited and ready to do stuff. I mean, we haven’t done anything. I mean golly Pete, everybody’s ready to get moving. I think everybody’s tickled pink we’re going to have a festival.”

A full schedule of events can be found at nationalpeanutfestival.com along with ticket information.

This year’s musical entertainment includes Randy Houser, Gabby Barrett, Parmalee, Blane Rudd, and the Az Izz Band.