National Peanut Festival promises nothing but fun

The lights, the sounds, the rides, and all the deep-fried foods are back.
Carnival rides will line the midway. Livestock buildings will be filled with goats, show hogs, lambs, chickens, and cows. Greased pigs and calves will once again be chased around the arena by kids in football helmets. Stages will be filled with music. Local queens, dignitaries, and marching bands will parade through downtown. And adventurous drivers will once again have a welcoming environment for smashing up old cars.
Local nonprofits, churches, and band boosters will fire up their portable kitchens for the most profitable 10 days of fundraising they will likely see all year.
And there will be corn dogs. And fried Twinkies. And elephant ears. And kettle corn.
The 77th National Peanut Festival opens Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.
There’s a lot of anticipation for this year’s festival, which was canceled in 2020 – like many others across the country – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are expecting a lot of people,” said Joe Snell, the 2021 National Peanut Festival president. “We’re expecting a record-breaking crowd.”
The festival’s board of directors has even developed plans for overflow parking should they fill up the north and south parking lots, which Snell said they expect to do.
And while people may not want to think about, the Peanut Festival will be dealing with COVID-19 – providing hand sanitizer stations, encouraging people to attend on a weekday, and offering opportunities for people to get vaccinated each night. Snell said those who are at risk or who are sick are encouraged to stay home. A prayer walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds with local pastors and volunteers praying for a safe and fun festival.
Snell was president last year when the festival was canceled, and he said people are ready for fun, entertainment, and, yes, corn dogs. Even Peanut Festival volunteers are ready.
“They’re pawing at the ground and chomping at the bit is what I think,” Snell said. “Everybody’s so excited and ready to do stuff. I mean, we haven’t done anything. I mean golly Pete, everybody’s ready to get moving. I think everybody’s tickled pink we’re going to have a festival.”
A full schedule of events can be found at nationalpeanutfestival.com along with ticket information.
This year’s musical entertainment includes Randy Houser, Gabby Barrett, Parmalee, Blane Rudd, and the Az Izz Band.
The popular Sea Lion Splash show is back as is the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Lew-E’s Comedy and Ackmonster Chainsaw artist. Torres Circus will be entertaining visitors this year along with Gutsy the Flying Fox (not really a fox, but rather a gymnast in a fox costume who performs some entertaining slam dunks with a trampoline). Pirate Man Dan will also be entertaining crowds with his pirate ship. And the Demolition Derby will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, with events at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“We’re looking to have plenty of food, plenty of peanuts, plenty of fun,” Snell said. “We’re going to have Disney World right here.”
Volunteers as well as workers with Reithoffer Shows and local food vendors are already busy gearing up for the 2021 festival, set for Nov. 5-14. Some events have already occurred – the Miss Peanut and Little Miss Peanut pageants, Cubmobile derby, recipe and cake decorating contests.
Local clubs and organizations spent Thursday decorating their booths in the premium exhibit building using the festival’s theme of “Nuttin’ But Fun in 2021.”
The Dothan High School Dynamic Show Choir created a miniature peanut festival with its own peanut coloring contest, photography contest, balloon pop and pick-a-duck games, bags of peanuts and a Ferris wheel.
“It’s just really going to be a carnival theme,” said Haley Godwin, a Dothan High teacher and show choir sponsor. “… We have a funnel cake and a candied apple the kids made out of Play-Doh. We’ll have little mini vendor section. The kids did all the work.”
Show choir president Kennedi Johnson, 17, has a cast on one leg, so walking for long stretches around the fairgrounds this year won’t be much of an option. A cheerleader at Dothan High, she had also planned on being in the parade.
But, the National Peanut Festival is a tradition she still plans to enjoy as much as she can this year. She plans to go to the fairgrounds with her sister and best friend. And if they want to ride rides, she’ll sit back and watch.
“I’m just going to get food, but I am really excited,” she said. “I’m just ready to be able to spend time with my friends… Every year we go to the parade and then go straight to the fair.”
