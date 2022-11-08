National Peanut Festival queens making most of experience

There’s been a lot to do since Friday – ribbon cutting, a car show, riding a horse, milking goats, and greasing down some pigs.

It’s just part of the job when you’re a National Peanut Festival Pageant winner.

“This week has been filled with so many events,” Miss National Peanut Festival Jakia Pearson said. “… It’s just a blessing to be able to grow a deeper appreciation for the agriculture industry but also while having fun, too, with the festival and meeting new people.”

Pearson had just watched her counterpart, Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks, milk a goat in between Monday’s dairy goat competitions inside one of the livestock barns at the fairgrounds.

Pearson – who was the reigning Miss Slocomb before she won Miss Peanut – is a junior at Troy University in Dothan, where she studies psychology and plans to be behavioral analyst. In addition to the crown, Pearson was chosen as Miss Congeniality by her peers in pageant.

At 20, Pearson’s win stood out for two reasons – she became the first Black contestant to win the pageant and the first representative from Slocomb to win. The outpouring of support and love on social media and in person has been awesome, Pearson said.

“In my mind what I told myself and in my prayers is you’re just going to have a good time – make the most out of the memories,” she said. “Don’t worry about winning a crown. Little did I know, come crowning moment, I’m on my knees. I just won this while making the best out of everything.”

Harper, 8, is definitely more comfortable around the animals. Harper, who was Little Miss Geneva County before her Peanut win, attends Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva.

A cowgirl, Harper lives with her family on a farm in Geneva. She’s experienced at goat tying – similar rodeo calf roping – and even won a buckle for her skills. She wants to add a goat to the family’s farm of horses, cows, dogs, and cats. She’s also getting a fish, which she plans to win at the fair.

While Harper couldn’t wait to grease pigs Monday night – a tradition for the queens – Pearson was a little more uncertain about the experience. It also was the first time on a horse for Pearson as the queens ride into the arena prior to the popular event.

“She’s a farm girl and I’m a city girl,” Pearson said. “…It’s all new to me so it’s going to be an adventure.”

With a busy day on Monday, including the calf scramble and greased pig contest that night, Harper said she was looking forward to having Tuesday off to go to the festival with her friends.

“I’m ready for tomorrow to ride the rides because I don’t have to be the queen tomorrow,” Harper said. “I get to see my friends and I get to ride the rides with them. I get to ride a lot of rides because I have a wristband, and I love rides. That’s my most favorite part of the fair.”

The Starship – also known as the Gravitron – is her favorite.

Pearson grew up in the Wiregrass and was more than a little familiar with the carnival and food aspects of the National Peanut Festival.

“I grew up around peanut crop dust and all,” Pearson said. “I’ve been thankful to have just such an awesome family that likes to go on things like this and go to the festival and make as many memories as we can. Our favorite thing about the fair, though, is the food.”

Every year, Pearson can be found in the local food court getting a loaded potato – her favorite fair food.

“I get everything on it,” Pearson said.

The agriculture side has been a new experience and something Pearson’s glad she has been able to see. She has a deeper appreciation for the livelihoods and the resources involved in agriculture.

“For me, it’s just being able to see the culture that the Peanut Festival brings and seeing everyone come out from different backgrounds,” Pearson said. “You just get to walk around and see others having fun in the Wiregrass, and how this big festival brings everybody together.”