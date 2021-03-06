Navigating senior year during a pandemic: ‘It became more of a punishment than a vacation.’

Hall said she was still able to attend tours of colleges she was interested in, which is where she fell in love with the University of South Alabama and made the decision to attend in the fall.

Smith has accepted an academic scholarship from Huntingdon College and will be running cross country and track as well. Some students have had issues with taking college entrance exams over the last year because of COVID but Smith said Huntingdon’s application didn’t focus on standardized testing.

“Huntingdon focuses more on GPA than ACT scores, so I didn’t have any issues,” Smith said. “I do think I would have had more offers athletically had I competed during my junior season because I was conditioned and running very well before we had to stop.”

Both girls have experienced the fears and apprehensions that have come with the pandemic while attending in person classes this year.

“Since we don’t have break and lunch like normal anymore, I don’t get to see a lot of my friends at all throughout the day,” Hall said. “Also, a lot of the classrooms are nearly empty because of people doing virtual school and people getting quarantined left and right. It’s gotten to the point when the nurse walks in everyone gets scared because they know she is about to send someone home to quarantine.”