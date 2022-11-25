Navigator receives Department of Labor award

ENTERPRISE — Navigator Development Group Inc. has been honored by the U.S. Department of Labor for the fifth consecutive year with a 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Program Award. Navigator was among 835 companies nationwide recognized with the only veteran employment award at the federal level.

Assistant Secretary for Veteran’s Employment and Training Service James Rodriguez said more than 200,000 military members return to civilian life yearly. He said companies like those honored “recognize veterans’ proven leadership skills, mission focus approach to work, experience working in diverse teams, their strong technical skills and work ethics.”

In a recent virtual ceremony, the U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh congratulated the business awardees of various sizes for investing in veterans’ talent and leadership. “By doing so, you have invested in your businesses, our economy, and our country’s future,” he said. “This is important to the spirit of unity in our country. It allows us not only to recognize and thank our veterans for their service, but it helps you take concrete actions to serve them when they return and show how valuable they are to our communities.”

In a letter to Keith Gay, owner and CEO of Navigator Development Group Inc., Walsh thanked him for recognizing the value veterans bring to the workplace. Gay said it was a great honor to receive this prestigious award again to recognize the value of our nation’s veterans.

“More than 70 percent of Navigator’s workforce are veterans,” he said. “We are grateful to provide our veterans with an opportunity to continue serving their nation by supporting defense-based contracts. We have consistently found that veterans are dedicated employees with unmatched work ethics. They truly understand the importance of our work and are proud to support our nation’s warfighters.”

Jim Moentmann, Navigator’s President, located in Huntsville, said, “the veterans in our company have a tremendous impact on our corporate culture and the way we support the Army and the Department of Defense. Their value to our customers is frequently recognized and appreciated.

“Our customer base is mainly active-duty military people and Department of Defense civilians, so they can identify with our veteran employees and leverage their experience,” he said. “Veterans value service to our country, and we, as a company, are proud of our corporate culture that shares that value of service.” Recipients of the HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award were evaluated based on a range of criteria, including veteran hiring and retention; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programs for veterans; dedicated human resources; and compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

Navigator was initially founded in 1997 to provide contractor support needs to the U. S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. With its headquarters near Fort Rucker and a regional office in Huntsville, Navigator draws top-quality professionals from numerous military career fields.