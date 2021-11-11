Navigator wins fourth HIRE Vets national award

ENTERPRISE – For the fourth consecutive year, Navigator Development Group Inc. has been honored by the U.S. Department of Labor with a 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Program Award.

This is the only veteran employment award at the federal level. Navigator is among 48 companies nationwide that have received the award for four consecutive years since the award was first presented in 2018.

In a recent virtual ceremony, the U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh said 849 businesses of different sizes nationwide met the criteria this year to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. He said they play an important role in helping the military make the transition to civilian life.

It was noted that the companies recognized are providing veterans not just jobs, but also networking opportunities and tuition assistance, as well as other forms of support.

In a letter to Keith Gay, owner and CEO of Navigator Development Group Inc., Walsh thanked him for recognizing the value veterans bring to the workplace. Gay said it was a great honor to receive the award again.

“Some 70 percent of Navigator’s workforce are veterans,” he said. “They bring unique skill sets, have a solid work ethic and are dedicated to continue serving our nation’s warfighters.”