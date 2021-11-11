Navigator wins fourth HIRE Vets national award

ENTERPRISE – For the fourth consecutive year, Navigator Development Group Inc. has been honored by the U.S. Department of Labor with a 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Program Award.
This is the only veteran employment award at the federal level. Navigator is among 48 companies nationwide that have received the award for four consecutive years since the award was first presented in 2018.
In a recent virtual ceremony, the U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh said 849 businesses of different sizes nationwide met the criteria this year to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. He said they play an important role in helping the military make the transition to civilian life.
It was noted that the companies recognized are providing veterans not just jobs, but also networking opportunities and tuition assistance, as well as other forms of support.
In a letter to Keith Gay, owner and CEO of Navigator Development Group Inc., Walsh thanked him for recognizing the value veterans bring to the workplace. Gay said it was a great honor to receive the award again.
“Some 70 percent of Navigator’s workforce are veterans,” he said. “They bring unique skill sets, have a solid work ethic and are dedicated to continue serving our nation’s warfighters.”
Jim Moentmann, Navigator’s president, located in Huntsville said, “the veterans in our company have a tremendous impact on our corporate culture and the way we support the Army and the Department of Defense. Their value to our customers is frequently recognized and appreciated.
“Our customer base is largely made up of active-duty military people and Department of Defense civilians, so they can identify with our veteran employees and leverage their experience,” he said. “Veterans value service to our country and we, as a company, are proud of our corporate culture that shares that value of service.”
Recipients of the HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award were evaluated based on a range of criteria, including veteran hiring and retention; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programs for veterans; dedicated human resources; and compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
In 2017, then President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) American Military Veterans Act, creating the HIRE Vets medallion program.
Navigator was initially founded in 1997 to provide contractor support needs to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. With its headquarters near Fort Rucker and a regional office in Huntsville, Navigator draws top-quality professionals from numerous military career fields.