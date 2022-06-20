Near-record highs expected for Wiregrass this week

Wiregrass residents should prepare for another week of sweltering temperatures.

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee forecast a warm and dry trend early in the week with the possibility that areas in Southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia, and Northwest Florida could approach near-record heat for this time of year.

“Generally, temperatures are going to be around 100 degrees,” said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. “Depending on where you’re at in parts of the city or the area it could be plus or minus a few degrees. It looks like Thursday it’s going to be a little bit warmer than Wednesday.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday put high temperatures around 101 and 103 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Those are actual air temperatures, not including any heat index. Dothan’s all-time record highs for the dates of June 22 and June 23 are 104 and 105 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few records broken. It’s certainly possible,” Dobbs said.

With outdoor events such as the Future Masters as well as baseball and softball tournaments this week, people need to take the heat seriously and plan accordingly, Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said.

“We know it’s going to be hot; we know the humidity is going to get high,” Judah said. “With the higher humidity, it causes a higher heat index and a lot of people don’t understand, too, that they need to be very careful out in the sun for little things whether it’s cutting grass or just out shopping or whatever they are doing, they need to be very careful when they start to feel thirsty or they start to feel tired … they need to understand that it’s time to take a break, time to get cool, time to get hydrated.”

Heat exhaustion, Judah said, can come on quickly.

Wednesday’s high heat will be combined with a relative humidity of 24%, an unseasonably low level. That combination led the weather service to caution residents about the fire danger on Wednesday due to high heat and low humidity. However, the winds are expected to be light which will help keep any fires from spreading if they get out of control, Dobbs said.

While the forecast temperatures for this week don’t meet the weather service’s criteria for a heat advisory, the area has been under the extreme heat for longer than normal even for June, Dobbs said. And with rain not expected until the weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Dobbs said people should drink plenty of water when outdoors, wear sunscreen and seek shade as much as possible.

The humidity is expected to be higher on Thursday and Friday before a cooling trend begins this weekend. The heat index values – how it actually feels outside – on Thursday and Friday could reach dangerous levels with values reaching 105 to 115 degrees along and south of the Florida line, according to the weather service.

By this weekend chances increase for storms, and Judah said residents need to stay aware about the possibility of severe weather with high winds and lightning. Afternoon thunderstorms last week brought 50 mph winds and a lot of lightning strikes, Judah said.

Along with the heat, Judah said his office monitors chances of severe weather as well as any tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico daily.

“Weather is not predicted, it is forecast, which means it can change on a moment’s notice,” Judah said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

