Never fear, Girl Scout cookies almost here

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, serving more than 5,000 girls ages 5-17, is kicking off the 2020-2021 Cookie Program with a new cookie - Toast-Yay!™, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing.

Also new this year, consumers will be able to order Girl Scout cookies through the Grubhub app and have them delivered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities.

While social distancing measures are keeping some families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able stay connected this year through direct ship and contactless delivery options.

In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media, all with parental supervision. Socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options will be available. If local guidelines allow, in-person booth sales may also be available in certain areas.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.