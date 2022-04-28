New commanding general coming to Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER — A new leader will assume command of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker in July, according to a news release from Fort Rucker's public affairs office.

The general officer assignments were announced Thursday by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

Brig. Gen. Michael C. McCurry II will take over as commanding general of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Rucker during a change of command ceremony scheduled for Thursday, July 21. McCurry is currently director of Force Development, G-8, United States Army in Washington, D.C.

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, USAACE and Fort Rucker's current commanding general, will become director of J-3 Operations/Cyber, United States Africa Command headquartered in Germany.

The July 21 change of command ceremony where Francis will relinquish command to McCurry will be held on Howze Field and begin at 8:30 a.m. Additional details will be announced in July, according to Fort Rucker's public affairs office.