New COVID cases fluctuate in Wiregrass

Numbers of new COVID cases continue to fluctuate in the Wiregrass as schools reopen.

The Alabama Department of Public Health assigned new risk statuses Friday afternoon, chiefly based on the number of new cases – whether they are increasing or declining.

Geneva County was upgraded to very high-risk after having a few days of increased new cases. In the last two weeks, Geneva has added 53 new cases to total 447 for the county since March.

Barbour was designated high-risk for COVID transmission. The county has added 19 cases in the last 14 days to total 634.

Houston, Dale, Pike, and Covington counties are all considered moderate-risk for virus transmission. Dale County has increased its daily average of new cases after reporting 96 new cases in two-weeks’ time, slightly up from 90 a couple of weeks ago. It has had 1,121 cases. The county has had 43 deaths linked to the virus.

Houston County added 156 cases in the last two weeks to total 2,061; Pike has added 35 to total 889; Covington added 44 to total 853. All three counties have fewer daily average cases than was reported two weeks ago.