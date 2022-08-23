New Daleville AMVETS Post seeking members

DALEVILLE - The Southeast Alabama American Veterans Post 7 has officially opened in Daleville and has “hit the ground running.”

That’s the word from Post 7 Commander Kevin Turley.

AMVETS was created in 1944 as many veterans were helping returning World War II veterans obtain their earned benefits from the federal government, Turley said. “As the number of veterans swelled to millions, it was realized there was a need for a national organization to provide this assistance.”

On Dec. 10, 1944, 18 representatives from nine veterans’ organizations collaborated to form what is now AMVETS. On July 23, 1947, then President Harry Truman signed Public Law 216 making AMVETS the first World War II organization chartered by Congress. “Since then, the charter has been amended several times to include veterans of other wars,” Turley explained.

Serving with Turley on the organization’s board are Travis Parker, first vice commander and publicity chair; Ben Jimmerson, second vice commander, finance and service officer; Chris Carilie, adjunct; Rev. John Logsdon, chaplain; and Karl Boesen, provost marshal. “It’s a great team of motivated people and I am very honored to be able to serve with them.

“We initially met through having worked together in real estate and other service projects in the community,” Turley said. “We were looking for a veteran’s organization that was inclusive of everyone who is currently serving or who has served our national honorably. AMVETS met that standard.

“The closest AMVETS post is in Opp, so we initiated the process to form a post in Daleville,” he added. “That allows us to serve veterans in Dale and neighboring counties.”

Charter members hail from Daleville, Enterprise, Chancellor, Elba and Newton, Turley said. “If you want to join an extremely active group to help and honor our veterans and community, you are invited to attend a meeting and check the post out.”

The Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 meets on the first Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. in the banquet room of Chopper’s Ol’ School BBQ in Daleville. Membership is open to all currently serving or honorably discharged service members of the U. S. Armed Forces to include Reserve and National Guard members.

“The Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 hit the ground running and already has multiple projects planned,” Turley said. The organization’s first event was sponsorship of a blood drive last Saturday in Daleville.

Two 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance events are planned on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Daleville at 9 a.m. and in Elba at 2 p.m. and more details will be forthcoming for various Veterans Day events in November.

Turley said Flags for Forgotten Soldiers displays will be set-up in Enterprise, Daleville and Ozark throughout the year in multiple locations to increase people's awareness of the number of veteran suicides. Multiple POW/MIA table displays will be set up in local businesses and government buildings for patriotic holidays.

Other Post plans include youth leadership recognition through JROTC Cadet Awards and scholarships. “The Traveling Vietnam Wall is booked to come to the Wiregrass for 2023 and the Post is one of the first sponsors of the Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub,” Turley said. “Details on many more projects already on the calendar will be available as the dates near.”

AMVETS also aids veterans filing their VA claims, scholarships, warrior reintegration, career assistance, and more. Free mental counseling is also available in partnership with The Military Support Group and Care Counseling, LLC. For more information on AMVETS Post 7 call 334-379-8286.