New Daleville Area Amateur Radio Service gets grant

DALEVILLE - An amateur radio service here has received a financial boost in the amount of $4,056.89.

The Daleville Area Amateur Radio Service (DAARS), which has been established for less than a year, was awarded the grant from the National Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) Foundation, Kevin Turley said Monday.

Turley, who serves as the DAARS trustee and the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service emergency coordinator for Dale County, joined by Karl Boesen, Tracy Snapp, Cheyenne Turley, Fred Caylor II, and Harvey Mathis to start the club in March as a nonprofit organization with a focus on promoting radio knowledge, fraternalism, support of local emergency and disaster relief communications and general welfare communications.

The club has grown with the addition of Bobby Head, John Brown, Bob Philby, Theresa Philby, Greg Damms, and Carl Rippe. Members hail from across the Wiregrass, Turley said. “Membership is open to all licensed amateur radio operators and to those who have an interest in amateur radio service and who have a vision that aligns with our mission.

“This grant will allow the Daleville Area Amateur Radio Service to provide radio kits to youth which will allow them to build radio receivers which they can keep, textbooks for amateur radio technician classes, a club radio transceiver and antenna, and funding for scholarships to cover the cost of obtaining a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license,” he said. “It is our hope that this grant will allow us to engage the youth, spark their interest in electronics and amateur radio. From there we want to help them earn their FCC licensure as an amateur radio operator.

“They can then make use of their talent to communicate with other amateur radio operators around the world, provide assistance during disasters, and even experiment with various radios and antennas that they can build on their own,” he added. “The possibilities are endless.”

DAARS is an affiliated club of the ARRL, the national association of amateur radio. “We relaunched the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Dale County because we saw a need here," Turley said. “ARES has offered critical assistance in multiple disasters including Hurricane Katrina, the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, large scale blackouts, and more."

Since March, DAARS has networked with neighboring radio clubs, participated in multiple community relations events and in the ARRL Field Day Event where amateur radio operators across the nation operate on alternate power sources in nontraditional settings.

DAARS has scheduled the first Daleville Area Hamfest on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Culpepper Park in Daleville. This event will feature amateur radio related vendors, food, amateur radio swap meet, and more, Turley said.

“There are three primary license levels to operate as an amateur radio operator: technician, general, and amateur extra,” Turley said. “Each license level gains more frequencies they can operate on as well as knowledge and capabilities. Amateur radio operators can build their own radios and antennas.

“It is a fun hobby where amateur radio operators can chat with other amateur radio operators all around the world. But there is also the ability to serve your community during public events as well as during disasters.

“No commercial power or fixed antennas are needed for amateur radio service. Messages can be sent via voice, email/data, or Morse Code over the airwaves,” he said. “When all else fails, amateur radio works.”