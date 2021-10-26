New details emerge about charges in manslaughter case against Hartford teen

A Hartford teen accused of recklessly causing the death of a Florida woman in a car accident is out of jail after posting bond.
William Jackson Birdsong, 18, was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted him on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault for causing a pile-up in a construction zone that led to the death of a woman and injured another.
A report filed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers revealed that Birdsong, considered a juvenile before his arrest, was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra when it struck a car driven by 70-year-old Barbara Joyce Spears of Westville, Florida, that was stuck in traffic within a construction zone on Alabama Highway 167.
As a result, Spears was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An indictment handed down by a grand jury stated that on June 30, Birdsong is accused of recklessly causing the death of a woman and injuring a man “by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or driving under the influence of marijuana,” according to court records filed online this week.
Manslaughter is a class B felony with a conviction carrying two to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines. The penalty for a second-degree assault using a deadly weapon – in this case, a car – is one to 10 years and a fine of up to $15,000.
Birdsong was released from the Geneva County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000 last week.
An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 3.
