New details emerge about charges in manslaughter case against Hartford teen

A Hartford teen accused of recklessly causing the death of a Florida woman in a car accident is out of jail after posting bond.

William Jackson Birdsong, 18, was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted him on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault for causing a pile-up in a construction zone that led to the death of a woman and injured another.

A report filed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers revealed that Birdsong, considered a juvenile before his arrest, was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra when it struck a car driven by 70-year-old Barbara Joyce Spears of Westville, Florida, that was stuck in traffic within a construction zone on Alabama Highway 167.

As a result, Spears was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An indictment handed down by a grand jury stated that on June 30, Birdsong is accused of recklessly causing the death of a woman and injuring a man “by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or driving under the influence of marijuana,” according to court records filed online this week.