New Dollar General Market now open in Columbia

COLUMBIA - After relocating and updating its format, Dollar General has opened its new store here in eastern Houston County.

The company announced the Dollar General Market at 211 W. Church St. in a Monday news release. The DG Market provides an updated layout and new offerings such as an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands, and products the store normally carries.

“We are excited to provide Columbia residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Columbia community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The company, according to its news release, provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Literacy and education initiatives in communities are supported through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Columbia store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.