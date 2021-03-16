New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods

A new arm for Dothan’s planning department will have a two-pronged approach to helping the city address inner-city issues by stabilizing neighborhoods and connecting residents with resources.
The goal of the “neighborhood enhancement” concept, which will create a new code enforcement division, is to bring damaged, often abandoned, properties into compliance with minimum housing and property standards and to turn those properties back into productive use.
“The fact is that we have a large number of blighted, unsafe properties in the inner-city area in particular and we need to be proactive in addressing those issues,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said during Tuesday’s meeting, in which city commissioners authorized the demolition and removal of eight abandoned houses in some of Dothan’s urban areas.
“If the blight continues, it will spread. It will have negative impacts on property ownership, property values, and ultimately then on the health of the city – not only the physical health, but the social health of the residents and financial health of the city…”
Cowper said the city does not want to demolish housing units, because they have a particular character and style unique to the neighborhoods in which they belong, but many are in a state of disrepair and property owners have been given ample time to remediate the properties.
Part of the plan is to address the code enforcement process, which Cowper says is complex and cumbersome. Because of this, weeds can be overgrown for months before the city is approved to take care of the property and add the costs to the owner’s property tax bill.
State Rep. Paul Lee is working with the city to introducing legislation that would streamline that abatement process and reduce the financial burden for the homeowner and city government.
The other aspect of the neighborhood enhancement arm of the code enforcement division will primarily focus on a relationship with Dothan property owners, including working with them to keep their homes in compliance and connect them with organizations, charities, or other agencies to help with the physical or financial support necessary to meet code requirements.
Sustainability is key to making sure these neighborhoods stay maintained. As such, Cowper said the division will work with the residents of these neighborhoods to establish a “social capacity” that will connect residents and link them with city resources, like city staff and police. The “Dothan 101” informational forum about city ordinances and governmental procedure will also be reconstituted as a neighborhood academy.
The initiative has long been discussed by Cowper, who originally pitched the idea publicly during his “Love Dothan” campaign presentation in February 2020.
He’s hoping the division will be in place and “ready to go” at the start of the city’s next budget cycle in October of this year.
In other action Tuesday, the city commission:
• Approved an off-premise retail beer and retail table wine license for Beeline 505 on 1421 Westgate Parkway
• Approved an on-or-off premises lounge retail liquor license for The Crazy Monkey Bar and Grill located at 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Suites 115 and 116
• Rezoned property owned by Robert Troy Flatt located at 1302 Taylor Road from L-I (Light Industry) District to R-1 (Residential Single-Family, Low Density) District.
• Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan and authorized the demolition and removal of the said structures at the following addresses: 607 Monument St., 702 Hutchins St., 505 N. Appletree Street, 291 Headland Ave., 1201 N. Alice St., 313 Mallon St., 508 Barnard St., and 300 Fairlane Drive.
• Opposed proposed changes to the 2010 Standards for Delineating Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Areas.
• Entered into a contract with Polyenvironmental Corporation to provide laboratory services for a sum of $147,115.63, based upon the unit price per test provided in the bid form plus a monthly process fee of $350.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Gulf Breeze Landscaping, LLC, for right-of-way maintenance on various routes in Dothan in the negotiated amount of $289,100.
• Relinquished all claims on structures associated with the construction of Highlands Elementary School and Hidden Lake Elementary School that were funded with the 1999 General Obligation Warrant and that was fully paid in September 2020.
• Authorized payment in the amount of $15,000 to the ASF Foundation to assist with the 2021 Alabama State Games XXXVIII.
• Entered into a 12-month maintenance agreement with U.S. Business Products for a Sharp copier located in the accounting office of the Finance Department at an estimated cost of $50 per month.
• Accepted funding under the Department of Homeland Security Equipment Grant in the amount of $119,538 to be used to purchase equipment for the Dothan Police Bomb Team, and appropriated funds for said purchases.
• Accepted funding from the United States Secret Service to participate in the U.S. Secret Service Alabama Electronic Crimes Task Force for reimbursement of equipment totaling $1,000, and appropriated funds for said equipment.
• Agreed to settle all claims of Christopher Cantu, as administrator of the estate of Richard Earl Lawrence, against the City of Dothan and its past and present officials, employees, and agents in the amount of $250,000.
• Re-appointed Susan Blumberg and Rose Evans-Gordon as members of the Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board.
• Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the city, and appropriated funds for said purchases, including the retrofitting of LED lights at Northcutt Football Field and the Westgate Softball Complex for the price of $629,100.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.