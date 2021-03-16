New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods

Part of the plan is to address the code enforcement process, which Cowper says is complex and cumbersome. Because of this, weeds can be overgrown for months before the city is approved to take care of the property and add the costs to the owner’s property tax bill.

State Rep. Paul Lee is working with the city to introducing legislation that would streamline that abatement process and reduce the financial burden for the homeowner and city government.

The other aspect of the neighborhood enhancement arm of the code enforcement division will primarily focus on a relationship with Dothan property owners, including working with them to keep their homes in compliance and connect them with organizations, charities, or other agencies to help with the physical or financial support necessary to meet code requirements.

Sustainability is key to making sure these neighborhoods stay maintained. As such, Cowper said the division will work with the residents of these neighborhoods to establish a “social capacity” that will connect residents and link them with city resources, like city staff and police. The “Dothan 101” informational forum about city ordinances and governmental procedure will also be reconstituted as a neighborhood academy.