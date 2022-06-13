New Dothan spec building to be valuable economic development tool

Representatives from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the local Industrial Development Board, and state and local government entities gathered last week to break ground for construction of a 100,000 square-foot speculative building in a Dothan industrial park.

Officials intend for the $4 million spec building to enhance economic development and recruitment of new industry to the area, as studies indicate approximately 85 percent of industrial projects seek existing buildings to move into versus new greenfield development.

The spec building will be a finished shell building needing completion of only flooring, electrical, sprinkler system, and the necessary dock/drive-in doors based on the customized needs of the prospective industry.

The building will be located on a 41-acre site in Sam Houston Industrial Park, located at 102 Austin Court off U.S. 52 East just outside the Ross Clark Circle.

“The availability of quality-sized buildings in Alabama needs to be expanded, so seeing the Dothan-Houston County area spearhead this new addition to the state’s building inventory is a big enhancement to continue Alabama’s growth in the industrial development arena,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We commend all the state, county, city and business leaders working together to put this facility in place to create future opportunities for the Wiregrass region.”

The building will be designed for customized completion based on the needs of the prospective industry and provide local and state economic development officials with an arsenal to lure prospective industry to the area and submit on future economic development projects. Due to the speed to market for many industries needing to move fast to meet market opportunities, many prospective projects are seeking existing buildings to close the timing gap to get their projects in place versus new greenfield development.

The building will be expandable to add another 100,000 square feet, will have 25-foot by 50-foot column spacing, and a 32-foot eave height on the 41-acre tract of land. The building will be served by Dothan Utilities (Alabama Municipal Electric Authority) with water, sewer and electric service. Natural gas service will be by Southeast Gas and telecommunication providers will include Troy Cable, WOW!, Spectrum and CenturyLink.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver in a joint statement said, “Working together with our economic team of city, county, chamber, state, utility partners and Industrial Development board leaders, our priority continues to be to build the infrastructure and capacity to continue to spur economic development growth for our region."

This project represents the fifth speculative building developed in the Dothan area to spur economic activity and the size of buildings have varied over time due to changing market conditions from 40,000 square foot buildings to now 100,000 square foot buildings.

Speculative buildings are built in anticipation of the growth of a community. Based on the outlined plan for a city, county or region, a speculative building is an economic development tool to entice a potential plant expansion or usher in a new manufacturing or distribution operation. The anticipated time for completion of this project is scheduled for fall 2022.