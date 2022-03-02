New ESCC Homecoming queen crowned

Enterprise State Community College’s Kiya Buchanan was named the 2022 Homecoming queen on Thursday, Feb. 24, during the men’s basketball game against LBW Community College.

Buchanan is currently a freshman at ESCC, and she plans to transfer to Alabama State University to pursue a degree in education. Her goal is to teach third grade. Buchanan represented the Student Support Services Student Advisory Board during Homecoming festivities.

She was chosen by ESCC students to receive the crown out of 10 finalists who formed the Homecoming court. These finalists were Buchanan, sophomore Mary Beth Smith, representing the ESCC Ambassadors; freshman Alexis Lopez, representing ESCC’s Diamond Dolls; sophomore Madison Holley, representing ESCC’s Student Government Association (SGA); sophomore Eryn Johnson, representing ESCC’s Women’s Basketball Team; sophomore Ruby Garcia, representing ESCC’s SGA; sophomore Victoria Crawford, representing the Baptist Campus Ministries; sophomore Addie Killingsworth, representing ESCC’s Ambassadors; sophomore Paige Wiggins, representing the SSS Student Advisory Council; and freshman Kylie Curry, representing ESCC’s SGA.