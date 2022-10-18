New exhibits open at the Wiregrass Museum of Art

The Wiregrass Museum of Art will open new exhibitions on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20, during its monthly Art After Hours event.

The new exhibits will at the museum until Dec. 31.

Art After Hours will be held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for members, and $5 for non-members. Art After Hours will offer a cash bar, artmaking stations, and live music from Patrick Pezelj.

Long-time collaborators and friends, the work of artists Pinky/MM Bass and Carolyn DeMeritt can be seen in the exhibition "entwined." The exhibit uses photography and complex materials to address themes of incarnation, aging, death, and regeneration.

A second exhibition set to open at Art After Hours, “seam/seem,” features work by Huntsville-based artist Heather Baumbach, including large scale sculpture, fiber arts, and weaving. This solo exhibition was awarded to Baumbach as part of the Wiregrass Museum of Art's partnership with ArtFields Collective, a South Carolina organization that hosts a weeklong celebration and art competition. Wiregrass Museum of Art participated as a sponsoring organization, providing a selected artist with a solo exhibition in the museum’s galleries.

Baumbach's exhibition includes two opportunities for museum visitors to learn more about her process and techniques: a free Visiting Artist in the Gallery program on Nov. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. and a Visiting Artist Workshop on Improvised Fiber Sculptures immediately following, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop is $40 for museum members, and $50 for non-members. Registration and more information is available at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/visiting-artist-series/.

“Collaborating with Pinky and Carolyn, and Heather to create new exhibitions for our area residents has been a great reminder of how artists’ works and perspectives have the power to bring people together, and how they offer the opportunity for important cultural conversation," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum's executive director and curator. "WMA is proud to provide a platform for this kind of exchange with 'entwined' and 'seam/seem,' and I’m hopeful that visitors to WMA will use art as a lens to understand the world around them.”

Additional exhibitions on view during Art After Hours include "Mary Ann Sampson: Puppets and Poetry," "Make Others See: Selected Works from WMA’s Teaching Artists," and "Selections from the Permanent Collection."

WMA's galleries are open to the public Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is free. The museum is located at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan.