New front entrance among proposed Water World improvements

To become a destination spot, Dothan’s Water World needs a little tender, loving care.

Many improvements have been made over the last year, and more renovations are likely to start after the 2021 summer season, which starts May 1.

The City of Dothan is requesting proposals for architectural services to design enhancements for the front entrance of the water park, a makeover for the concession stand, a new employee lobby, changing room and locker renovations, and improvements to the wave pool equipment and back deck area.

General Services Director Andrew Love says much of the facility’s structures are outdated and can’t handle the park’s capacity on busy days.

“People get jammed up there at the front gate and we need to work through some ADA compliance issues,” Love said on Tuesday. “We don’t have an adequate break room for employees; there’s not enough room. The concession stand is undersized – it won’t handle to the capacity of people it needs to.”

Part of the Request for Proposals (RFP) also indicates design plans are needed for chemical and equipment storage.