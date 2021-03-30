New front entrance among proposed Water World improvements

To become a destination spot, Dothan’s Water World needs a little tender, loving care.
Many improvements have been made over the last year, and more renovations are likely to start after the 2021 summer season, which starts May 1.
The City of Dothan is requesting proposals for architectural services to design enhancements for the front entrance of the water park, a makeover for the concession stand, a new employee lobby, changing room and locker renovations, and improvements to the wave pool equipment and back deck area.
General Services Director Andrew Love says much of the facility’s structures are outdated and can’t handle the park’s capacity on busy days.
“People get jammed up there at the front gate and we need to work through some ADA compliance issues,” Love said on Tuesday. “We don’t have an adequate break room for employees; there’s not enough room. The concession stand is undersized – it won’t handle to the capacity of people it needs to.”
Part of the Request for Proposals (RFP) also indicates design plans are needed for chemical and equipment storage.
“The problems that we’ve identified out there, we want to make it easier for the folks who go out there and use the park,” Love said. “Our goal… is to make it a destination place. There are other, bigger long-range plans, but right now, it’s just time for a refresh.”
The RFP closes on Monday, at which time a team of people will evaluate the proposals from various architects and potentially make a selection to bring before the Dothan City Commission to approve the architect’s fee. The architect will have several months to submit design plans and estimate the scope of the projects in terms of costs. Love said the rough estimate for the plans is $911,000.
During budget discussions in September, city commissioners and officials will have to look at what projects the city wants to prioritize first in its budget.
The commission will have to award bids for the project, and work will be done in the park’s off-season.
During strategic planning discussions in February, there were also talks about replacing the fiberglass on the Great White slide and resurfacing the tower.
Assistant City Manager Randy Morris also gave preliminary figures for the water park’s planned Phase 2 expansion. That phase, with its main feature being a long-awaited lazy river amenity, is estimated to cost between $8.2 million to $17 million depending on the exact design, associated play structures and slides, a possible beach entry, and associated parking.
