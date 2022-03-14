New Guthrie's restaurant to open Tuesday

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, returns to Dothan with the opening of its newest restaurant Tuesday, March 15 at 189 John D. Odom Rd. just off U.S. 84 West.

As part of its grand opening celebration, Guthrie’s will offer the first 250 customers who purchase a signature Guthrie’s Box chicken finger meal a free gift card redeemable for another Guthrie’s Box during a future visit. This includes golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, buttery Texas toast, and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce.

As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Dothan location is part of Guthrie’s strategic growth plan focused on the Southeastern U.S. that includes at least five more restaurants in the Wiregrass spread as far as Troy down to Geneva and over to Southwest Georgia.

“When we first learned about the chance to bring Guthrie’s back to the community, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Guthrie’s Dothan co-owner Sam Klement. “We’re premium chicken fingers, crinkle fries, homemade coleslaw, and sauce-loving locals that will live and breathe Dothan. The timing was just right, and in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community over the last few years, we’re excited to offer Dothan residents, families, and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world.”

For more than 50 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Rounding out Guthrie’s simple, yet classic menu is hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle cut French fries, Texas toast and its signature dipping sauce. Guthrie’s history across the Wiregrass spans generations with restaurants stretching from Tallahassee to Panama City Beach, Auburn, Columbus, and Tuscaloosa with many customers enjoying a “Gut Box,” or a Guthrie’s Box, for decades.

“We’ve remained true to who we are since the original Guthrie’s opened in Haleyville, Alabama, and then expanded into the very first chicken fingers-only restaurant in Auburn,” Klement said. “While our menu hasn’t changed, we’re still evolving as a restaurant brand. We’re going to be a big part of the Dothan community and the surrounding region. We know that everyone is going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations.”

The new Dothan Guthrie’s iwill be open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. To contact the store, visit guthrieschicken.com.