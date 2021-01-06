New Houston Co. Superintendent bringing changes for new semester

Houston County Schools will start its second semester with brand new leadership as Brandy White begins his role as superintendent. Though the term doesn’t begin until Jan. 22, White already has movement underway for the year.
Circumstances with COVID-19 have made many decisions regarding education this year difficult, to say the least; however, White expects the team he has pulled together will be able to implement positive change within the county schools.
“Our new supervisors have already started visiting the schools to make sure we see what the employees are dealing with on a daily basis. Most of our teachers have been working extremely hard so we want to identify the things they are doing well and see how we can help,” White said. “We’re struggling at times with personnel issues because there are no substitutes, but the board was very cooperative in allowing us to do some things to be able to get started on Day One.”
Changes to staff requirements at the Central Office are in place for this year, and staff members are working to implement more changes to the current virtual platform. These changes should prevent students and teachers from being pulled in multiple directions and reduce confusion. An orientation for parents and students should be provided in the near future, White said.
In previous interviews, White mentioned the possible need for upgrades or facility enhancements, along with the need for improvements in technology. Some action has already been taken on these issues, but White says he plans to make these recommendations known at the upcoming board meeting next week.
“The board members have already worked with us by approving to refinance our debt and do a bond issue for facilities and improvements. This is in addition to the state bond issue. By refinancing we will save nearly half a million dollars without increasing our annual payments,” White said. “Many of our schools are simply overcrowded and classrooms are needed, others need upgraded athletic facilities. We have already started preliminary plans and we expect to begin some of those projects during late spring or early summer.”
Many of the technology improvements will come from federal funds received for COVID relief. White anticipates that an order of 4,300 Chromebooks originally expected before the first semester will now be delivered sometime during the spring.
Along with White’s new position, other seats in administration were left open recently and White has been working to fill them before the term begins. Greg Yance, former principal of Rehobeth Elementary is taking the role of Elementary Curriculum Supervisor, while Cheryl Smith, former Wicksburg High School principal, will be the Secondary Curriculum Supervisor. Judy Thomas, former principal at Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise, is now the new Human Resources Supervisor. White spoke highly of his team, listing achievements from each at their former positions.
Vacant principal positions created by the changes have been advertised and interviews are underway, White said.
“We don’t want to waste any time filling positions,” White said. “With the employees being stretched thin I think it’s important to do our job and replace vacated positions as soon as possible.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see all of our employees at every level step up and do what they needed to keep our schools open and our students safe. It’s been a rough semester given the circumstances, but I think we will be better for it on the other side. The board has also been very supportive in helping us get the teachers what they needed and allowing us to make needed changes. I also appreciate the parents being supportive and understanding through this unprecedented year.”