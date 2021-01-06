New Houston Co. Superintendent bringing changes for new semester

Houston County Schools will start its second semester with brand new leadership as Brandy White begins his role as superintendent. Though the term doesn’t begin until Jan. 22, White already has movement underway for the year.

Circumstances with COVID-19 have made many decisions regarding education this year difficult, to say the least; however, White expects the team he has pulled together will be able to implement positive change within the county schools.

“Our new supervisors have already started visiting the schools to make sure we see what the employees are dealing with on a daily basis. Most of our teachers have been working extremely hard so we want to identify the things they are doing well and see how we can help,” White said. “We’re struggling at times with personnel issues because there are no substitutes, but the board was very cooperative in allowing us to do some things to be able to get started on Day One.”

Changes to staff requirements at the Central Office are in place for this year, and staff members are working to implement more changes to the current virtual platform. These changes should prevent students and teachers from being pulled in multiple directions and reduce confusion. An orientation for parents and students should be provided in the near future, White said.