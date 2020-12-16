New mom arrested after newborn tests positive for THC in Dothan hospital

A Dothan mom was arrested days after giving birth to her new baby, who tested positive for THC – the psychoactive component of marijuana.

Alyssa Marie Miller, 26, is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to police records.

“We were notified by Houston County DHR (Department of Human Resources) that a mom and child tested positive for THC. Talking with the mother, we learned that Miller had smoked marijuana almost daily, especially during the first trimester,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Owens said Miller admitted to smoking marijuana up until the day she gave birth.

She was arrested as soon as she was eligible to be released, according to Owens.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

