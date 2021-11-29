New northbound lanes open on State Road 77 in Florida

Starting Tuesday, northbound traffic on a portion of Florida's State Road 77 in Washington County will be shifted to newly-constructed lanes.

Northbound traffic on a 6.5-mile section from south of Cane Mill Road near Wausau to Interstate 10 in Chipley will be transitioned to new lanes. Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews prepare to shift traffic.

Southbound traffic will remain on the southbound roadway but will be reduced to one lane as crews continue paving and construction activities. This traffic pattern will remain until project completion, which is scheduled for summer 2022. Traffic flaggers and additional signage will direct motorists through the work area.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.