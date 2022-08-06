New phase of Ross Clark Circle expansion begins

The third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion began this week and nighttime milling work on all lanes will begin Sunday night.

Both the City of Dothan and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) released statements cautioning motorists about what to expect. This third phase includes installing additional lanes on the stretch of Ross Clark Circle that extends from Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and then on U.S. 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive. It is easily among the busiest sections of the Ross Clark Circle with numerous restaurants and businesses on the route as well as a major intersection with U.S. 231, or Montgomery Highway.

ALDOT awarded Phase III of the project to Midsouth Paving Inc. of Birmingham at a cost of $42.5 million.

On Sunday, crews will begin nighttime operations, milling and paving Ross Clark Circle from Choctaw Street to North Cherokee Avenue. Work will be performed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday to Thursday. Midsouth crews will likely be milling and grading lanes for two nights and then resurfacing for the next two nights, according to a news release from the City of Dothan.

"Travelers will notice some rumbling of milled asphalt for a couple of days, but then the roadway will be in good shape for the duration of the project," Dothan's release stated.

Temporary striping will be done, and drivers may notice the lanes will be narrower so as to make room for Midsouth's crews to work on the shoulder of the road. Additional work will be done during the day, but that work should not necessarily impact travelers, according to the city. Shoulder grading will be done around Meadowbrook and a culvert extension will be underway near Richie B's, which is closer to Montgomery Highway. While the work will be off the main roadway, there will be barrier rails to provide for a safe work zone for crews.

The third phase also includes the construction of the service roads along Ross Clark Circle from Meadowbrook Drive South to just before the intersection with Montgomery Highway.

Once completed, the expansion will improve capacity along the Ross Clark Circle and traffic should move safer and in a more efficient matter, according to ALDOT.

ALDOT advises motorists to be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone and to plan for delays.

According to the City of Dothan, business concerns should be addressed to Colton Cureton at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce by emailing ccureton@dothan.com or calling 334-792-5138.

Technical road construction questions can be made to Tommy Wright, the City of Dothan Public Works director by calling 334-615-4400 or emailing publicworks@dothan.org.