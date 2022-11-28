New rules take effect for speaking before Houston County Commission

There are new rules if you want to speak before the Houston County Commission.

While people have always been allowed to speak at commission meetings, the difference now is those who wish to speak must make a written request to do so.

Anyone who wants to speak before the commission on general issues pertaining to Houston County can do so during privileges of the floor, which is held during the commission’s administrative meetings. During regular meetings people are allowed to make comments on individual agenda items being considered during a meeting.

For privileges of the floor, requests must be received by noon on the Wednesday prior to the Thursday administrative meeting.

If someone wants to give public input on a specific agenda item that is to be voted on by the commission, they can do so during regular meetings by submitting a written request at least one hour before the meeting starts.

A request form is available for residents to download at https://houstoncountyal.gov/Commission.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe has described the changes as a way to ensure meetings are efficient and stay on track. Changes also include a time change to hopefully allow for more people to attend at least one administrative meeting each month.

The changes were approved earlier this month when the Houston County Commission members were sworn into office for their new terms. Monday was the first meeting, however, that the new rules were put into practice.

A few residents who attend Houston County Commission meetings regularly were not happy about the changes. Previously, people had been allowed to get up and speak on items without making a written request.

“You’re denying us,” Rehobeth resident George Trotter shouted from the audience when he was not allowed to speak because he did not make a written request.

Alabama’s open meetings law allows government boards to adopt procedures and rules for meetings, and Houston County isn’t alone in requiring speakers to sign up in advance. The Dothan City Commission requires residents to sign up for general privileges of the floor. The only other time someone can speak during city commission meetings is during public hearings held for items such as rezoning requests.

The Houston County Commission holds administrative meetings on the first and third Thursdays of each month. The administrative meetings are used to set agendas for the regular meetings held the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Votes are not taken during administrative meetings, but it is when most of the discussion is done on items.

Unless there is a conflict, the first Thursday administrative meeting of each month will now be held at 5 p.m. while the other administrative meeting as well as the county commission’s regular meetings will continue to be held at 10 a.m.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the commission will hold its administrative meeting at 9 a.m. and regular meeting at 10 a.m. due to the annual legislative conference being held on Thursday, Dec. 8.