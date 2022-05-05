New SGA Executive Branch elected at the Troy Campus

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who will serve on the Student Government Association Executive Branch in the 2022-23 school year following an election at the Troy Campus.
Local students elected include: Ava Carnazza of Enterprise as President and Dalton Cates of St. Clair News-Aegis as Executive Vice President.
From left are: Freshman Forum Director Abby Barnett, Freshman Forum Director Bailey Dyess, Executive Secretary Theo Thoenes, President Ava Carnazza, Executive Vice President Dalton Cates, Vice President of Campus Affairs Kendall Sedran, and Vice President of Internal Affairs Jane Vickers.