 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New SGA Executive Branch elected at the Troy Campus

  • Updated
  • 0
New SGA Executive Branch elected at the Troy Campus
Joey Meredith

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who will serve on the Student Government Association Executive Branch in the 2022-23 school year following an election at the Troy Campus.

Local students elected include: Ava Carnazza of Enterprise as President and Dalton Cates of St. Clair News-Aegis as Executive Vice President.

From left are: Freshman Forum Director Abby Barnett, Freshman Forum Director Bailey Dyess, Executive Secretary Theo Thoenes, President Ava Carnazza, Executive Vice President Dalton Cates, Vice President of Campus Affairs Kendall Sedran, and Vice President of Internal Affairs Jane Vickers.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid US abortion crackdown, California seeks to be a ‘sanctuary’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert