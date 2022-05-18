 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New SGA officers elected at the Dothan Campus

  Updated
Dothan Campus 2022-2023 SGA officers were inducted on May 13. Pictured from left are Gracie Coppage, clerk; Diane Coslett, secretary; Haley Crosby, vice president; and Joshua Vaughn, president.

 TROY UNIVERSITY

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who will serve as officers in the Student Government Association during the 2022-23 school year at the Dothan Campus.

They include: Gracie Coppage of Elba, clerk; Diane Coslett of Enterprise, secretary; Haley Crosby of Slocomb, vice president; Joshua Vaughn of Dothan, president.

Students selected new representatives during an election in the spring 2022 semester.

Leaders are chosen from the Trojan community each spring to lead the SGA. The student body elects these individuals to lead them, address their concerns and implement the changes the student body deems necessary on campus.

Troy's SGA represents the student body within the university administration and the community. The SGA advocates the interests of Troy students and works to better the student experience through community events and opportunities.

