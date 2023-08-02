A new ticketing system will soon be implemented at the Dothan Civic Center.

"We've had Etix for a number of years and their contract is up," Kevin Cowper, Dothan city manager, said. "We think going to this new system will be beneficial and enhance our customer service."

During a regular meeting of the Dothan City Commission Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted to enter into an agreement between the Dothan Civic Center and TIXR Incorporated for use of the company's ticketing service with merchant processing.

Founded by a group of friends in Santa Monica, California, TIXR has the goal of creating the best experience possible for vendors and audiences from the minute a show starts until it is over, according to the company's website.

Clay Dempsey, the acting Civic Center & Opera House director, said TIXR provides a more superior guest experience compared to Etix.

"It's more user friendly with the maps and the location of tickets; it has a lot of features," Dempsey said. "For instance, with the two Kevin Hart shows we had recently, if somebody missed the first one, TIXR has a feature where people can sign up for the next show. It's far better than what Etix is offering now."

Dempsey believes TIXR is built for the future.

"With Etix, it can be hard to see where tickets are," Dempsey said. "You have to expand, and that can be difficult to do on a phone. This is built for mobile and for going forward."

TIXR will supply eight scanners and all of the required technology. It is currently unknown when this system will go into effect.

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Rezoned property owned by RF Mobile, LLC located east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 East and Columbia Highway from MU3 (Mixed-Use 3) to MU4 (Mixed-Use 4) Subdistrict.

— Rezoned property owned by Ashford Christian Development Center, LLC located at 3077 Hartford Highway and Brad Merritt Motors, LLC c/o John Eiland located at 3095 Hartford Highway from H-I (Heavy Industry) to B-2 (Highway Commercial) District

— Confirmed the costs incurred in structure abatement proceedings for properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the properties.

— Approved and adopted the CDBG 2023 Year Four Annual Action Plan and 2021 Annual Action Plan Amendment, as part of the Five Year 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

— Entered into an agreement with Comcast of Alabama, LLC to allow attachment of communications cable to City-owned utility poles.

— Applied for and accepted funding from the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance under the 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $42,659.00 and entered into an inter-local agreement with Houston County to accept funding from said grant program.

— Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorized the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the City.

— Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $30,000 by the city.

— Approved advance travel requests for City employees.