New traffic signal at Ross Clark Circle and Kent Drive activated
New traffic signal at Ross Clark Circle and Kent Drive activated

  Updated
A new traffic signal at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Kent Drive was scheduled to be activated in flash mode by the Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday with full operation expected next week.

According to a City of Dothan news release, a flashing yellow light means proceed with caution. A flashing red light means come to a complete stop, then proceed when you can. The city is asking drivers to use caution through the area as motorists adjust to the new traffic control pattern.

The traffic signal will begin full operation on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Kent Drive is located near the Circle West shopping center and between the signaled intersections of U.S. 84 West and Choctaw Street.

For more information, contact Garrett Hurst, traffic engineer, at 334-615-4477.

