New Winn-Dixie policy change now will require shoppers to wear masks

Southeastern Grocers has changed its policy to now require shoppers to wear face masks in its Winn-Dixie stores.

The company is now complying with health guidelines to curb the coronavirus. According to reports, company officials announced late Monday that beginning next week, customers will have to use face coverings before entering their stores.

"The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease," a spokesperson said in an email to CBS News.

"We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates."

On Sunday, the chain store said it didn’t want to be involved in the issue that’s become contentious for retailers.

The supermarket chain's stance on whether its workers wear masks has changed recently. Southeastern Grocers said in its emailed statement that employees must wear facial coverings at work unless they have a medical reason, a departure from its previous policy of voluntary mask-wearing by employees.

