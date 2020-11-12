 Skip to main content
Newville man dies in motorcycle accident
A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening has claimed the life of a Dale County man, according to ALEA State Troopers.

Cord Jenkins, 57, of Newville, was killed when the 2000 Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned. The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Jenkins was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Dale County 14, approximately 3 miles north of Midland City. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, a release from troopers said.

No other details have been released, and the accident remains under investigation.

