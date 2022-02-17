Newville woman dies in Wednesday night crash on U.S. 431

KINSEY - A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Newville woman, according to a press release from Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donald T. Glenn, 41, of Dothan, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang that was stationary in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Andrew J. Cooley, 21, of Midland City. A passenger in the Elantra, Teresa A. Melvin, 57, was not utilizing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was fatally injured. Melvin was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release stated.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 431 near the 21 mile marker inside the Kinsey city limits in Houston County. The accident resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. 431.

No additional information was released as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.