Nicholas Downing of Donalsonville recognized on Georgia Southern University’s Fall 2020 President’s List
STATESBORO, Georgia — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students on the Fall 2020 President's List. Nicholas Downing of Donalsonville has been named to the list for excellence in academics.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving almost 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.

