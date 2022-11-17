Nine area charities receive All In Credit Union grants

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union donated more than $225,000 to 16 charitable organizations Thursday as part of its annual holiday tradition. Nine of the 16 charities are located in the Wiregrass area.

This is the fifth consecutive year that All In has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations, and this year the credit union made a commitment to double the donations to organizations that make a positive impact in their communities.

Local charities receiving grants are:

» Boys & Girls Clubs of Daleville, to provide items needed to complete a children’s playground;

» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass, to purchase a van needed for transportation;

» Chipola College Foundation, to provide food for students in need;

» John Wiley Brock VFW Post, to build a new pavilion for veteran’s activities;

» Luncheon Pilot Club, to provide lifesaving bracelets;

» Mary Hill Family Service Center, to provide necessary items for school children;

» Vivian B. Adams school, for warehouse improvements;

» Wiregrass Angel House, to purchase furnishing for temporary transitional housing;

» Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, to complete a warehouse upgrade.

“When we made the decision to create a grant program, one of our objectives was to provide funds for organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital,” said Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO. “Through a rigorous application and interview process, the 16 organizations who were selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”

All In Board Chairman Charlie Mingus said, “Five years ago, our board of directors made a commitment to donate $100,000 from our Helping Hands Foundation to enhance the lives of others in a way that exemplifies the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ Because we see the positive results our contributions have made, we made the decision to double our giving to $200,000 in 2022 and look forward to seeing how these grants make a difference in our communities.”

Along with the $200,000 allocated by All In Credit Union’s Board of Directors, the Helping Hands Foundation will be providing $25,633 in additional funds to be given. Many of these funds are available through fees collected as a result of the Credit Union’s annual Skip-A-Payment loan program.

Lisa Hales, All In’s senior vice president of Member Experience, who was instrumental in the creation of the Helping Hands Foundation, stated, “There is a culture of giving that permeates our organization. Whether lending support for local events through volunteering or ensuring that children and local nursing home residents receive requested items on their Christmas wish list, you’ll find our employees giving back to the community in ways both large and small.”

One of the unique aspects of the grant process is for the current year’s Executive Leadership Training Class to review all the applications and make recommendations to the Foundation Board of Directors who make the final selections.

“Each year, we select a group of employees to complete our Executive Leadership Training Class. Part of their development is to learn more about our communities and the good things that are part of all the communities we serve,” Hales said. “Reviewing applications and managing the grant selection process provides these employees with valuable training that prepares them for leadership in the future.”

In 2018, All In Credit Union began the process of giving annual grants when it gave $100,000 to The Ark Dothan to build transitional housing. That partnership between The Ark and All In Credit Union has continued since that initial donation with volunteer activities completed by All In employees on a frequent basis. In the last five years, All In Credit Union has awarded grants to 43 organizations across our footprint donating nearly $800,000.

According to Michael, the unusual gift is not out of the ordinary for the $2.4 billion credit union with a heartbeat for doing good. “The organizations selected to receive grants are only a few of the many nonprofits making a lasting difference every day. We are extremely pleased to share our resources in order to enhance the work they do and impact the lives of more people than ever before.

“In addition to the good work these organizations do, their willingness to participate in the grant process demonstrates their ability to serve as good stewards of the money they will be receiving.”

Application requests for the 2023 All In Credit Union grants will be announced in July as part of the Credit Union’s continued commitment to give back to the community through its Helping Hands Foundation which was established in 2016.

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.5 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 155,000 members in Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.