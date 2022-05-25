 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No upsets in Geneva polling

GENEVA - There were no surprises in Geneva County’s local races Tuesday, as incumbents prevailed for another term.

Sheriff Tony Helms, Coroner Donny Adkinson, and County Commissioner Weston Spivey easily won re-election in polling that drew fewer than one in three Geneva County voters. Probate Judge Toby Seay reports a turnout of 31.27 percent.

In the sheriff’s race, Helms finished with 3,961 votes, or 68.34%, with challengers Tim Forehand following with 1,251 or 21.58%, and Scotty Howerton taking just over 10% with 584 ballots.

Adkinson claimed another term as coroner with almost two-thirds of the vote, with 3,481 ballots. Challenger Tim Andrews polled 1,827 for 34.42%.

In the District 1 county commission race, Spivey coasted to a second term with 61.49%, or 891 votes, besting former incumbent Bryan Hatton’s 558 ballots (38.51%). Spivey unseated Hatton in the 2018 commission race, becoming one of the state’s youngest elected officials at age 18.

