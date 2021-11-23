No Waiting For Black Friday: Holiday shopping starts early as retailers face supply challenges

Christmas arrived early for local merchants as shoppers started filling their holiday gift lists a lot earlier than normal this year.
“What we’re seeing that we have never seen before – the numbers that we’re putting up in sales are what we usually do in mid-December,” said Christy Keyton, owner of downtown Dothan gift shop Naomi & Olive. “I just can’t even get over it. It’s like crazy. People are shopping like crazy. They’re shopping early, and they’re spending a lot of money. I’m just like floored; we are so happy about it, of course.”
Local merchants like Keyton said they expect a good holiday shopping season, but not without some challenges.
Keyton said Naomi & Olive is on track to have its best ever sales for November and December.
It’s been a nice surprise considering the disaster that was 2020. Keyton, whose gift shop specializes in local and regional items, said she was just hoping 2021 would be a normal shopping year. And before October, her sales were on par with 2019.
“Then all of sudden, mid-October, it just went crazy,” Keyton said.
However, supply availability – or lack of availability – has made it difficult for retailers to keep their merchandise replenished in a timely manner. Large retailers are already marking items down leading up to Black Friday, but local merchants said shoppers are not likely to see big markdowns continue as Christmas approaches. It’s also unlikely that retailers will be able to reorder items before Christmas if they sell out.
Their advice? If you see something you want, buy it.
“The good news is it’s been extremely busy,” Jason Brown, owner of Ronnie’s Clothing and Shoes in Cowarts, said. “The bad news is it’s extremely difficult to get things and get them on time. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”
Items Brown could normally order and have within a week or two are taking up to five weeks. He ordered blazers two months ago and was told he’d have them in two weeks. He still doesn’t have them and it could now be mid-December before they arrive to the store.
Shoppers need to stay open-minded when it comes to buying gifts, he said.
“If you’re looking for a jacket or pants or something like that and you can find something similar to it, I would get it,” Brown said. “If you can find something on the shelf that you like, you better get it because when it’s not there anymore, it’s not there anymore.”
News reports about supply chain issues and products stuck in shipping containers have lead many shoppers to start early, local business owners said. Local merchants also believe the recent drop in COVID-19 cases combined with the overall loosening on COVID restrictions and the desire to avoid the crush of shoppers just before Christmas have resulted in more people hitting stores earlier this year.
“We are seeing early shoppers at record levels,” Mark Anderson, owner of Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan, said. “There are most definitely more people out shopping earlier than we have seen in our history, and I think it has a lot to do with people have heard the mantra that there are supply chain issues and people are just starting earlier.”
Eagle Eye has seen growth in both its store and online sales this year. Anderson said they tried to plan early just to make sure they would have enough items on their shelves for the holidays. They changed how they do promotions and sales simply because there’s not enough inventory available to retailers. Anderson said he’s expecting a more typical Black Friday shopping day compared to 2020, and there are only about six brands out of the 200 brands carried at Eagle Eye that the store may have challenges keeping in stock.
Large discounts are unlikely this year due to inventory issues. He believes even big box retailers will have to eventually hold to their prices.
“Because of the supply chain issues … we have what we have, but we’re not really expecting to get anything else,” Anderson said. “If somebody has got something – an item, a product or a brand – in particular that they want to buy, they see it, they find it in a store, my suggestion would be to buy it.”
Specialty items could pose even more of a challenge for shoppers.
Golf+ owner Alan Watson said those with golfers on their Christmas list won’t see the big deals they have seen in the past. Manufacturers just aren’t offering them this year due to supply demands.
“I’m definitely expecting it to be a good Black Friday; I’m expecting healthy sales, and I’m expecting people to be out and about shopping more than they were last year,” Watson said. “I think the deals are not going to be there as widespread this year. I know they’re not in my store as much, so I’m expecting a lot of retailers to be struggling to find products that they can put on sale and find large quantities of things to do big specials on because the manufacturers just haven’t been offering as much in the way of specials and deals because of all the supply chain issues.”
Keyton of Naomi & Olive said she normally is closed on Black Friday because most shoppers don’t venture downtown. This year, she’ll be open for the biggest shopping day of the year.
The City of Dothan will open its Ice and Lights ice skating rink on Friday on Foster Street in downtown Dothan, just across the street from Keyton’s shop. So, Naomi & Olive will be open along with its sister business, coffee shop Bird & Bean. Keyton said she may adopt some extended hours for Friday and Saturdays during the holidays if the rink brings in more business.
“We’re just going to watch and see what happens,” she said. “I mean, we’ve never had an ice skating rink downtown. Who knows what is going to happen, you know? We’re excited about it – it’s going to be fun.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.