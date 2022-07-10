 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Noah Collier graduates from The Citadel

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic graduation photo

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Noah Collier of Dothan earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The Citadel.

The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2022 made history as one of The Citadel's largest incoming classes when they arrived on campus four years ago.

Now, after two years of modified graduation celebrations, Collier is one of more than 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets who accepted their degrees during the college's traditional commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 7, in McAlister Field House.

The day before commencement, about 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services. Among those who accepted commissions are the first two Citadel cadets to join the U.S. Space Force: Conor William Deans, Space Operations Officer, and Jack O. Schwartz, Developmental Engineer.

The top academic programs for the Class of 2022 included Business Administration, Intelligence and Security Studies, Criminal Justice, Mechanical Engineering and Political Science.

People are also reading…

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIGHTING UP THE DOTHAN SKY

Area residents gathered at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday night to watch Dothan's July 4th fireworks show.

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert