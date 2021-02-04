Nonprofit seeking local World War II veterans to preserve combat stories

Heroes of the Second World War, a nonprofit, is seeking local World War II veterans to interview to preserve their stories.

Rishi Sharma, the nonprofits founders, said he is on a mission to film an interview with all the WWII combat veterans in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Currently, he is in Dothan filming interviews with local vets.

“The purpose of the interviews is to forever educate future generations about the reality of war and about the generation that helped save the world from tyranny and oppression,” Sharma said in an email. “These stories are too important not to document.”

Each veteran is given DVD copies of the interviews for no charge and the interviews are also used as educational resources in various universities and museums the nonprofit is partnered with. Some are also broadcasted online on a Youtube Channel. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRikw4uCjS8ck3O9Mj-N35Q/videos).

“I started this mission four years ago when I was in high school. After graduation and some successful fundraisers, I hit the road and have not been home from that point,” Sharma said in a statement. “I have had the privilege of interviewing just 1,100 WWII veterans across 45 states and numerous countries so far.”

Sharma said he will be taking precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing and recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

