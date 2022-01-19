North Foster Street closure for ice rink removal

According to a press release from the City of Dothan, the 100 block of North Foster Street will be closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 through 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 to facilitate the removal of ice rink equipment.

During this time, no parking will be permitted in this area, and the street will need to be cleared of all vehicles, which may be towed if left on North Foster Street during these hours.

Some sidewalks will also need to be closed to pedestrian traffic. For safety reasons, please do not move installed barricades.

In addition, there will be intermittent traffic stops on Main Street in Dothan to allow construction equipment access onto North Foster Street.