North Foster Street to close for ice rink install

Part of North Foster Street in downtown Dothan will be closed Sunday night through Monday afternoon while crews install ice rink equipment.

The ice skating rink in Wadlington Park will be open for the holiday season. Ice & Lights will open Nov. 26 and remain open until Jan. 9. Ticket prices will be $10 per person, which includes the cost of skate rentals.

The 100 block of North Foster — located between Main and Troy streets — will be closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. The ice rink will be 48 feet by 68 feet with walls for support.

During the closure, there will be no parking permitted in the 100 block of North Foster Street, and the street will be cleared of all vehicles during this time, according to a City of Dothan news release. There will also be intermittent traffic stops on Main Street to allow construction equipment access onto North Foster.

Some sidewalks along the stretch will be closed to pedestrian traffic. For safety reasons, installed barricades should not be moved.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

