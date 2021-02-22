North Park Avenue resurfacing to cause traffic detours

North Park Avenue will be resurfaced from West Main Street to Montgomery Highway starting Tuesday.

The City of Dothan said there may be temporary closures to through-traffic during daylight area and all traffic will be detoured when road closures are necessary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists traveling this street should expect delays and are advised to reduce speeds.

Construction on this street is expected to be completed on Wednesday by MidSouth Paving, depending on weather conditions.

For further information, individuals can contact Josh Chapman with the City of Dothan’s Engineering Services at (334)-615-4424.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.