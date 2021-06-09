Northview graduates upset by circulating photo of discarded trophies

A Facebook post showing boxes of old trophies from Northview High School next to a dumpster has garnered a lot of attention from past NHS graduates worried that their school history was being tossed away.

DCS released an official statement on its Facebook explaining the trophy collection had outgrown its space and was being released to former Northview Coach Harry Wayne Parrish, who would help distribute them to those who obtained the awards.

“It was never the intention of Dothan City Schools to erase the history of Northview High School and no championship trophies were discarded,” the statement read. “Northview championship trophies are still proudly on display within the school. We do apologize for the frustration this may have caused.”

DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said he was not aware the trophies had been placed near the dumpster.

“It is my understanding that Coach Parrish, along with several former players, came to the school last night after I directed a coach to call him for assistance in relocating the trophies,” Coe said. “I was not aware that any trophy had been placed outside beside a dumpster. It is my intention to seek additional trophy case space in existing and new athletic facilities to house these trophies in the future.”

Parrish confirmed that he and several former players retrieved the remaining trophies Tuesday evening and took them to a safe facility.

