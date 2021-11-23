Not Waiting For Black Friday: Holiday shopping starts early as retailers face supply challenges

Golf+ owner Alan Watson said those with golfers on their Christmas list won’t see the big deals they have seen in the past. Manufacturers just aren’t offering them this year due to supply demands.

“I’m definitely expecting it to be a good Black Friday; I’m expecting healthy sales, and I’m expecting people to be out and about shopping more than they were last year,” Watson said. “I think the deals are not going to be there as widespread this year. I know they’re not in my store as much, so I’m expecting a lot of retailers to be struggling to find products that they can put on sale and find large quantities of things to do big specials on because the manufacturers just haven’t been offering as much in the way of specials and deals because of all the supply chain issues.”

Keyton of Naomi & Olive said she normally is closed on Black Friday because most shoppers don’t venture downtown. This year, she’ll be open for the biggest shopping day of the year.

The City of Dothan will open its Ice and Lights ice skating rink on Friday on Foster Street in downtown Dothan, just across the street from Keyton’s shop. So, Naomi & Olive will be open along with its sister business, coffee shop Bird & Bean. Keyton said she may adopt some extended hours for Friday and Saturdays during the holidays if the rink brings in more business.

“We’re just going to watch and see what happens,” she said. “I mean, we’ve never had an ice skating rink downtown. Who knows what is going to happen, you know? We’re excited about it – it’s going to be fun.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

