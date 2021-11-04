 Skip to main content
NSDAR awards longevity certificates
Photo taken by Gaye Hines

Longevity certificates were presented to members of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and were signed by Denise Doring Vanburen, President General of NSDAR, and Regent Jacque Hawkins of the John Coffee Chapter.

Receiving certificates for their years of dedicated service were Carol Boylston for 40 years and Pat Howard for 50 years.

Shown in photo, from left, are Boylston; Regent Jacque Hawkins and Howard. Not shown was Rosalyn Holderfield who was to receive a certificate for 25 years.

