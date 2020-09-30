Nursing homes resume indoor visits

The Alabama Nursing Home Association has announced plans for nursing homes to resume indoor visitations.
Under the amended state health order, which is effective this Friday, Oct. 2, hospital patients and nursing home residents can have visits from one caregiver or visitor at a time, subject to restrictions.
Visitations to hospitals and nursing homes have been restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations, and many long-term care facilities had provided outdoor space for visits with Plexiglass barriers, masks, social distancing and other protective measures in place.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the change from previous health orders during a Wednesday press conference where she also announced that the state’s mask mandate would remain in effect until Nov. 8.
The amended health order states that such facilities must follow the guidance on COVID-19 restrictions provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and post signs alerting visitors to the governor’s health order as it pertains to visitations.
In a news release issued shortly after Ivey’s press conference, the state’s nursing home association addressed the change.
“It’s important for nursing home residents and their family members to be able to visit in person and this is another step toward returning life to normal in nursing homes,” said Brandon Farmer, President and CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “We are pleased CMS is moving in this direction and thankful Governor Kay Ivey and Dr. Scott Harris amended the state health order to accommodate this change. We are working closely with Governor Ivey’s administration and the Alabama Department of Public Health to help our members understand and implement these guidelines.”
All visitors of Alabama nursing homes will need to schedule an appointment for visitations.
The state’s health order specifically addresses hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities such as assisted living and specialty care assisted living facilities.
Alabama has seen 137,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14,234 new cases in the last 14 days. There have been 2,399 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus illness across the state.
Among Wiregrass counties, there have been 1,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 14 days as of Sept. 30 and 7,943 cases of the virus reported since the pandemic reached Alabama in March.
Houston County leads the Wiregrass with 2,183 confirmed cases since March with 383 cases in the last 14 days. Barbour County has had 677 confirmed cases with 87 cases in the last 14 days; Coffee County has had 1,157 confirmed cases with 161 in the last 14 days; Covington County has had 878 cases with 155 in the last 14 days; Dale County has had 1,190 cases since March and 152 new cases in the last 14 days; Geneva County has seen 518 cases total with 118 in the last 14 days; Henry County has had 397 cases reported with 67 new cases in the last 14 days; and Pike County has had 943 confirmed cases since March with 96 cases in the last 14 days.
There have been 114 deaths in the Wiregrass attributed to COVID-19.
Barbour, Coffee, Geneva and Henry counties are all listed as high risk for spread, while Houston and Dale are considered moderate risk. Covington and Pike counties are considered low risk by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
CMS provided guidance for nursing home visitations earlier this month, but Alabama facilities were still restricted by the state health order.
While outdoor visitations are preferred, CMS guidelines allow limited indoor visits for nursing homes. CMS recommends testing, if feasible, of visitors in counties with medium- and high-positivity rates for COVID-19. Facilities may encourage visitors to be tested on their own about two to three days prior to a visit, bringing proof of negative test results and date of the test with them. Visitors must also pass a health screening and adhere to prevention measures.
Nursing homes in a county with a positivity rate greater than 10% will not be allowed to offer indoor visitation.
In Southeast Alabama, only Barbour County has a positivity rate greater than 10% with 11.55%, although Geneva County has a 9.76% positivity rate. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the rate of positive tests from all tests given on its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
For indoor visitation, CMS says nursing homes must have no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and not be currently conducting outbreak testing. Facilities should also limit the number of visitors per resident, the number of visitors in the building at one time and visitors’ movement inside the building, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association. Visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose and practice social distancing during their entire visit. Violation of these policies could result in denial of future indoor visits.
“Resident safety is our top priority as we expand visitation and the CMS guidelines will be closely followed,” Farmer said. “The public must continue to do its part to lower the spread of COVID-19. Decreasing community spread and consistent testing are key to our ability to offer indoor visits.”
