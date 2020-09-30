Nursing homes resume indoor visits

Barbour, Coffee, Geneva and Henry counties are all listed as high risk for spread, while Houston and Dale are considered moderate risk. Covington and Pike counties are considered low risk by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

CMS provided guidance for nursing home visitations earlier this month, but Alabama facilities were still restricted by the state health order.

While outdoor visitations are preferred, CMS guidelines allow limited indoor visits for nursing homes. CMS recommends testing, if feasible, of visitors in counties with medium- and high-positivity rates for COVID-19. Facilities may encourage visitors to be tested on their own about two to three days prior to a visit, bringing proof of negative test results and date of the test with them. Visitors must also pass a health screening and adhere to prevention measures.

Nursing homes in a county with a positivity rate greater than 10% will not be allowed to offer indoor visitation.

In Southeast Alabama, only Barbour County has a positivity rate greater than 10% with 11.55%, although Geneva County has a 9.76% positivity rate. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the rate of positive tests from all tests given on its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.