The southbound lane of the 100 block of South Oates Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, through Friday, Sept. 15, to allow construction crews to demolish several derelict buildings along the west side of the street between the intersection at Main Street and the historic “hump” railway overpass.

The lane closures are in support of a significant and historic demolition project at the hump. The buildings being demolished are 128 through 144 South Oates Street, which have been structurally unstable and deteriorating for years. Recent fires and storms have further weakened the buildings and with each major storm more damage occurs, as does the risk to passing pedestrians and motorists. Because the building’s structures and foundations are severely compromised, redevelopment options are limited and the cost to rebuild them would far exceed their value. The two-story building located closest to Justice Park will remain.

Kay Wayso LLC President Dave Stock has worked over the past year to purchase the South Oates properties, as well as neighboring properties, and has created a three-part plan to invest and contribute to the redevelopment of Downtown Dothan. The Hump Project includes a mixed-use development with restaurants and retail spaces on the first floor with additional floors of upscale apartments. A dedicated parking lot will be built behind the building for the development’s guests and residents.

Immediately following the hump property demolition, the crews will relocate just across the hump to the intersection of West Crawford Street. The properties at 184 South Oates and 202 and 208 West Crawford Street, now called The Crawford Project, will experience similar improvements as their old and dilapidated structures will also be demolished in preparation for a future outdoor family friendly recreational/entertainment style development.

Lastly, the public may have recently noticed a lot of work taking place at 231 West Main Street, which is just west of South Oates, and called The Forum Project. After years of hosting churches, the building is being prepared to serve a new purpose for the Wiregrass area. 231 West Main Street will reopen in October 2023 as “The Forum” and will be available for bookings as an assembly and entertainment venue. The Forum boasts almost 17,000 square feet of space and is perfect for downtown weddings, parties, conferences, fine arts events, family activities, school functions, and other events. The Forum is fully ADA compliant with dedicated parking spaces, accessible ramps, restrooms, and elevator access to all floors.

Kay Wayso LLC is a Dothan, Alabama-based company that was started by retired Army pilot Dave Stock and his wife Jennifer. Longtime Dothan residents, the Stocks are active in their local church, Dothan Tuesday Rotary club, and other local organizations. Dave and Jennifer’s business goals are to improve their community by identifying business needs and providing solutions to meet those needs, such as the flight school at the Dothan airport that Dave started five years ago and is responsible for bringing quality flight training to over 200 Wiregrass area residents (ACOM Aviation Academy was sold in 2023 but is still active at the Dothan Regional Airport).