OCS transportation department answers ‘the call’

OZARK — When “the call” came from the Wiregrass Marine Corp Service League asking for help transporting “Toys for Tots” to Dale County, there was no question that the Ozark City school system would help. That first call came about 10 years ago, said OCS Transportation Director Jackilyn Barefield.

“We got the call and said we’d help,” Barefield said. “That first year, we took one school bus down to Dothan to pick up toys but we had no idea what to expect.”

The one school bus filled with toys and bicycles headed for Dale County was this year two school buses filled to the ceiling with bags of toys and bicycles.

The Wiregrass Marine Corps League has conducted the Marine Corps Reserve Toys-for-Tots program in the area since 2006. Under the direction of Detachment Coordinator Marine Maj. Bill Cox, the program now collects and distributes toys for children in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

The Mary Hill Family Service Center in Ozark, founded in 2001, has served as a Dale County Toys for Tots Distribution Center for the past three years. “We are most thankful for (Ozark City Schools Superintendent) Mr. Reeivice Girtman and the Ozark City school employees for picking up and delivering Toy for Tots bags,” said Mary Hill Family Service Center Executive Director Paige Hill. “It took two school buses to collect all of our participants’ gifts this year and deliver them to MHFSC.

“OCS staff partnered with our staff and volunteers to form an assembly line to unload toys and bicycles for 365 children,” Hill said. The MHFSC on Katherine Avenue in Ozark also has a food pantry, clothes closet, hygienic closet, workforce development, anger management classes, and parenting classes.

“Last year I had 10 school bus drivers help me and we filled up the buses with the bags of toys and bicycles,” Barefield said. “Toys for Tots does a phenomenal job of making a happier Christmas for so many children.”

Barefield said that OCS Director of Student Services Sheila McLeod coordinates each year with Mary Hill Family Service Center to ensure that Christmas is merrier for all eligible OCS students. “Then she gives me the call and we take it from there.

“It is one of my most favorite days, just being able to give back and serve our community,” Barefield said. “It is so rewarding to be able to help Dale County’s children-- so many of the recipients are our OCS kids.”