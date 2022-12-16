 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

October Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0
October Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary
SUBMITTED

The Good Citizens chosen for October at Highlands Elementary School and their teachers include: Aubrey Murray, Ms. Adkison; Vayda Lingo, Mrs. Hogan; Ava Grace Edge, Mrs. Kelley; Elizabeth Ensley, Ms. Mathis; Warren Brooks, Ms. Richburg; Jeremiah Bradley, Mrs. Carter; Keston (Crosby) Trammell, Mrs. Green; Townes Parrish, Mrs. Oliver; William McLaney, Mrs. Reed; Jaelynn Champion, Mrs. Blocker; Braxton Murry, Mrs. Martin; Lucy Coppage, Mrs. Spitler; Elle Pierce, Mrs. Williams; Ty Dougherty, Mrs. Breedlove; Sophia Green, Mrs. Golson; Sara Kate Tompkins, Mrs. Merritt; Kaylice Cobb, Mrs. Elizondo; Rosalee Walker, Mrs. Pouncey; Alondra Flores Camacho, Mrs. Sellers; Addrianna Trahan, Mrs. Cobb; Sophia Wood, Mrs. Eldridge; Emmalyn Sutton, Mrs. Hurst; Carson Hubbard, Mrs. Sewell; Peyton Wrinkle, Mrs. Van Slyke; and Connor Benson, Mrs. Woodham.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wrongful conviction case judge queries detective

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert