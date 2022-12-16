The Good Citizens chosen for October at Highlands Elementary School and their teachers include: Aubrey Murray, Ms. Adkison; Vayda Lingo, Mrs. Hogan; Ava Grace Edge, Mrs. Kelley; Elizabeth Ensley, Ms. Mathis; Warren Brooks, Ms. Richburg; Jeremiah Bradley, Mrs. Carter; Keston (Crosby) Trammell, Mrs. Green; Townes Parrish, Mrs. Oliver; William McLaney, Mrs. Reed; Jaelynn Champion, Mrs. Blocker; Braxton Murry, Mrs. Martin; Lucy Coppage, Mrs. Spitler; Elle Pierce, Mrs. Williams; Ty Dougherty, Mrs. Breedlove; Sophia Green, Mrs. Golson; Sara Kate Tompkins, Mrs. Merritt; Kaylice Cobb, Mrs. Elizondo; Rosalee Walker, Mrs. Pouncey; Alondra Flores Camacho, Mrs. Sellers; Addrianna Trahan, Mrs. Cobb; Sophia Wood, Mrs. Eldridge; Emmalyn Sutton, Mrs. Hurst; Carson Hubbard, Mrs. Sewell; Peyton Wrinkle, Mrs. Van Slyke; and Connor Benson, Mrs. Woodham.
October Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary
